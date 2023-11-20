Phila. Judge Rejects Ubers Independent Contractor Defense in...

News From Law.com

A recent ruling from a Philadelphia judge dealt a blow to a defense commonly used by companies that rely on gig workers. Uber's argument that it could not be held vicariously liable for the alleged negligence of one of its drivers was shut down in a Nov. 13 order from Judge Jacqueline Allen of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. The ruling deals with a heavily litigated issue of whether drivers for ride-booking apps are employees or independent contractors.

