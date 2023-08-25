Phila. Judge Rejects Jurisdictional Challenge Grounded in Ma...

News From Law.com

A Philadelphia judge rejected a North Carolina-based agricultural company 's argument that it could not be sued in Pennsylvania even though it is registered to do business in the state. In an order docketed Thursday, Judge Abbe Fletman overruled Syngenta Crop Protection LLC's preliminary objection that, despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding Pennsylvania's consent by registration statute, the court lacked general personal jurisdiction over the defendant.

