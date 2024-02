News From Law.com

Judge James Crumlish III of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas rejected Monsanto's challenge to a $175 million Roundup verdict Tuesday, about a month after the judge shut down the company's efforts to boot him from the case. In addition to denying the defendant's motion for judgment entered in its favor, a new trial and/or remittitur, Crumlish also granted plaintiff Earnest Caranci's motion for an additional $2.3 million in delay damages.

February 27, 2024, 4:04 PM

