News From Law.com

In a 13-page opinion docketed Tuesday, Judge Sierra Thomas Street of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas declined to grant a new trial or any other relief to Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. on a $977 million defective seatbelt verdict. She also granted the plaintiff's request for $33.4 million in delay damages, molding the total verdict to $1.01 billion.

Automotive

April 30, 2024, 4:12 PM

nature of claim: /