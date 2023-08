News From Law.com

In a bid to reduce a $25.9 million verdict against Temple University Hospital, Duane Morris partner Robert Byer argued Wednesday that the scale of the jury's award was part of a larger problem. Byer contended that the award, which included $20 million in noneconomic damages, was far outside the realm of just compensation and an example of verdicts climbing higher in recent years.

August 10, 2023, 12:11 PM

