An arbitrator awarded $37.5 million to three woman who were sex trafficked as minors. The award for the women, who are being represented by attorneys with Kline & Specter, comes after North American Motors Inns and Ramara Inc., which own the West Philadelphia hotel where the trafficking occurred, as well as its then-president Richard Melius, agreed to arbitrate.

Pennsylvania

October 11, 2023, 9:45 AM

