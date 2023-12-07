Phila. Firm Leaders Take Key Roles in Mayor-Elect Parkers Tr...

News From Law.com

Nearly 20 attorneys from Philadelphia law firms will be playing roles in Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker's transition into office, nodding to the importance of community engagement and service to firms and leaders in the region. Among those taking part in the new mayor's transition are Morgan Lewis & Bockius chairwoman Jami McKeon, Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel chair David Nasatir, Pond Lehocky Giordano managing partner Samuel Pond, and former Kleinbard managing partner David Hyman, representing a cross-section of the region's large and midsize firms.

