Phila. Defense Litigators Find New Homes Serving the Other S...

Switching from defense to plaintiffs-side litigation is an uncommon move. Yet since the beginning of the new year, at least four well-known defense litigators have switched sides and joined smaller plaintiffs firms, upending the expectation that such switches are atypical and potentially presaging more moves to come.At the beginning of the year, Dechert's former technology committee chair Benjamin Barnett left to join Seeger Weiss. More recently, litigator Jeremy Abay left Pietragallo Gordon to jumpstart Boston-based Lichten Liss Riordan's south Jersey office, Fox Rothschild's Stephan Cornell jumped to Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck's Philadelphia office, and veteran Swartz Campbell litigator Gregory Stokes moved to Green & Schafle's Philadelphia outpost.

April 11, 2024, 4:06 PM

