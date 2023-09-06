Phila. Cancer Center Accuses Jefferson Health of Campaigning...

News From Law.com

Alliance Cancer Specialists, represented by New Jersey-based Frier Levitt, filed suit against Jefferson Health on Tuesday, seeking "to remedy a campaign of exclusion, acquisition and intimidation by defendants that has caused serious harm to health care competition and consumers." The plaintiff asserts that it is one of many private oncology practices across the United States to face potential destruction at the hands of health care networks expanding their control of the market.

September 06, 2023, 3:31 PM

