Phila.-Based Weber Gallagher Opens Florida Outpost With Fowl...

News From Law.com

Weber Gallagher has opened a new office in Coral Gables, Florida, expanding its geographic reach to eleven locations in the midst of a defense firm market rife with consolidation. The firm, which opened its tenth office in Chicago in May 2023, established its Coral Gables, Florida, location with the help of premises defense partner Michael Garcia and associate Antonio Villa de Ray, both of whom joined Weber Gallagher from Fowler White Burnett effective last week.

Insurance

February 07, 2024, 5:43 PM

nature of claim: /