Phila. Attorneys Reach $9M Settlement for Whistleblower Clai...

Philadelphia business litigation firm Kang Haggerty announced Thursday that it reached a $9 million settlement with defendants in a False Claims Act qui tam lawsuit over the proliferation of a prescription fentanyl drug. The long-running California suit drew federal and state government intervention in claims against the drug's manufacturer. The intervenors did now, however, step in to advance the plaintiff's claims against a private equity firm and two of its pharmacy portfolio companies.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 01, 2023, 4:13 PM

