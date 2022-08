New Suit

Affiliates of Chi Omega sorority sued Travelers Indemnity Co. on Friday in Louisiana Western District Court for hurricane coverage. The case, filed by Baggett McCall LLC, seeks payment for damage sustained in Hurricane Laura by the Chi Omega Sorority House at McNeese State University. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05080, Phi Zeta of Chi Omega House Corporation et al v. The Travelers Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

August 27, 2022, 2:24 PM