New Suit - Contract

McGlinchey Stafford filed a lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of PHH Mortgage Corp. The complaint concerns an underlying settlement agreement stemming from litigation, filed by defendants Robert Insalaco and Leslie Lomax, which claims property destruction against adjacent homeowners and certain public entities. PHH demands that the defendants turn over the settlement proceeds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-08936, PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Insalaco et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 8:32 PM