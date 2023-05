New Suit - Contract

Wilson Elser brought a third-party complaint on behalf of Wells Fargo and PHH Mortgage Corp. Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint centers on indemnification claims against defendant Action Property Resources arising from an underlying lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00562, PHH Mortgage Corporation et al v. Action Property Resources LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank NA

PHH Mortgage Corporation

Wilson Elser

defendants

Action Property Resources LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract