New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance and other defendants were hit with a complaint for declaratory relief Wednesday in Rhode Island District Court. The lawsuit, concerning a dispute over underlying injury claims, was filed by Murphy & Riley on behalf of Phenix Mutual Fire Insurance. The case is 1:23-cv-00218, Phenix Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Corporation et al.

Insurance

May 24, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Phenix Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Plaintiffs

Murphy & Riley, P.C.

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Corporation

Cardi Corporation

Taryn Wilde

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute