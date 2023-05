Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. and Clay Scottbern to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for tort claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Siebert & Johnson on behalf of Nicholas Phelps. The case is 3:23-cv-00244, Phelps v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 13, 2023, 11:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas Phelps

Plaintiffs

Siebert & Johnson, PLLC

defendants

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Clay Scottbern

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision