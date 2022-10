Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright on Friday removed a breach-of-contract class action against DCP Midstream, one of the nation's largest natural gas processors, and Noble Energy to Colorado District Court. The suit, over natural gas royalty payments, was filed by the Law Offices of George A. Barton on behalf of a class of mineral rights leaseholders. The case is 1:22-cv-02637, Phelps Oil and Gas LLC v. Noble Energy Inc. et al.

Energy

October 07, 2022, 7:54 PM