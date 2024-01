News From Law.com

Phelps Dunbar, the New Orleans-based firm that has focused on establishing itself as a regional firm in the south and mid-south, will further build on that strategy by expanding into Tennessee by combining with Farris Bobango, a 28-lawyer firm with offices in Memphis and Nashville. Phelps managing partner Marshall Redmon said the firm has long has Tennessee in its sights.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 19, 2024, 10:53 AM

nature of claim: /