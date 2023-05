New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Thursday in Massachusetts District Court against Carrington Mortgage Services and Alvaria Inc. The suit centers on a breach which occurred last March. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11053, Pharr v. Alvaria, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 11, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Valerie Pharr

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Alvaria, Inc.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims