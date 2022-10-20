New Suit - Trade Secrets

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a manufacturer of instruments and tools for scientific research, was slapped with a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Brundage Law on behalf of Pharmazam LLC, accuses Thermo Fisher of violating a mutual non-disclosure agreement in order to wrongfully compete with Pharmazam in the genetics testing sector. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02405, Pharmazam, LLC v. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Technology

October 20, 2022, 3:31 PM