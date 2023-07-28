Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Williams & Connolly; Wilks Law; and Weil, Gotshal & Manges have stepped in to represent BeiGene USA Inc. and an affiliate in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed June 13 in Delaware District Court by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell on behalf of Pharmacyclics, an Abbvie subsidiary focused on hematological oncology. The suit asserts a patent for a proprietary molecule used in the plaintiff’s IMBRUVICA leukemia drug. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:23-cv-00646, Pharmacyclics LLC v. BeiGene USA, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 28, 2023, 10:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Pharmacyclics LLC

Plaintiffs

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

defendants

BeiGene USA, Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Christopher J. Mandernach

Anish R. Desai

Williams & Connolly

Priyata Y. Patel

Wilks Law, LLC

Elizabeth S. Weiswasser

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims