Pharmacyclics, an Abbvie subsidiary focused on hematological oncology, sued BeiGene Ltd. and a related entity on Tuesday in Delaware District Court over patent claims. The suit centers on the plaintiff’s drug IMBRUVICA, which inhibits a bone marrow and blood cancer-causing protein. According to the complaint, the defendants market a drug based on an active ingredient that is covered by the IMBRUVICA patent. The court case was brought by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell; and Latham & Watkins. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00646, Pharmacyclics LLC v. BeiGene USA, Inc. et al.

June 13, 2023, 4:40 PM

Pharmacyclics LLC

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

BeiGene USA, Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims