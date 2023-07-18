Pharmacist Claims Religious Discrimination Over COVID-19 Vac...

News From Law.com

A pharmacist filed a religious-discrimination lawsuit against Horizon Therapeutics PLC— an Illinois-based biotech company focused on researching and developing medicines for rare disease—after he was denied religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The plaintiff, New Yorker William Fridrich, began working at Horizon on July 8, 2019 as a regional medical director, the complaint said. The complaint, filed July 15, 2023 in Connecticut District Court, alleged that in August 2021, Horizon announced all its employees in the United States were required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by Oct. 15, 2021. Fridrich, a Christian Scientist, requested a religious exemption.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 18, 2023, 3:59 PM

