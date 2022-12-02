Pharmacies Appeal Ohio Opioid Verdict Claiming Award Would C...

Breaking News From Law.com

Walgreens, Walmart and CVS have appealed a jury verdict and subsequent $650 million abatement award in opioid litigation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, insisting that U.S. District Judge Dan Polster's reasoning, if extrapolated, would cost them nearly $500 billion nationwide. Thursday's brief is the first federal appeal over an opioid verdict. The opening brief in a second case in West Virginia, now before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, is due on Dec. 27.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 02, 2022, 6:17 PM