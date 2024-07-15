Dinsmore & Shohl partner John H. Mahaney has entered an appearance for John Bernabei, David Bowyer and other defendants in a pending lawsuit seeking to block a state statute that expands pharmaceutical discounts mandated by the federal 340-B program. The action, filed May 31 in West Virginia Southern District Court by Babst Calland Clements & Zomnir on behalf of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a trade organization representing pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contends that the West Virginia Senate Bill 325 is unconstitutional because it is preempted by federal law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas E. Johnston, is 2:24-cv-00271, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America v. Morrisey et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 15, 2024, 2:38 PM