Who Got The Work

Dinsmore & Shohl partner John H. Mahaney has entered an appearance for John Bernabei, David Bowyer and other defendants in a pending lawsuit seeking to block a state statute that expands pharmaceutical discounts mandated by the federal 340-B program. The action, filed May 31 in West Virginia Southern District Court by Babst Calland Clements & Zomnir on behalf of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a trade organization representing pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contends that the West Virginia Senate Bill 325 is unconstitutional because it is preempted by federal law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas E. Johnston, is 2:24-cv-00271, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America v. Morrisey et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 15, 2024, 2:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

Plaintiffs

Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir

Latham & Watkins

Defendants

Allan McVey

David Bowyer

Dennis Lewis

James Rucker

Jenna Misiti

John Bernabei

Patrick Morrisey

Robert Duncan

Sam Kapourales

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

Wv Attorney General'S Office

Office Of The Attorney General

West Virginia Attorney General'S Office

Nature of Claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute