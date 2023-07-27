New Suit - Medicare

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a trade organization representing pharmaceutical and biotech companies, filed a lawsuit against the State of Louisiana on Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, brought by Kean Miller and Latham & Watkins, arises in connection with the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, which was designed to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for certain health care providers. According to the complaint, Louisiana's recently-enacted Act 358 expands the range of 340B-eligible providers beyond the original scope of the program in violation of the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The case is 6:23-cv-00997, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America v. Landry.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 27, 2023, 7:24 PM

