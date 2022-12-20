New Suit - Trademark

Pharma Property Group, a real estate firm which provides investment services to owners of Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid properties, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Drugstore Property Advisors on Monday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo, alleges that the defendant's logo is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02013, Pharma Property Group Inc. v. Drugstore Property Advisors Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 20, 2022, 2:56 PM