Pharma Board Faces Shareholder Class Action for Opioid Settl...

Members of Mallinckrodt plc's board of directors are facing a putative class action alleging they defrauded investors during the pharmaceutical company's bankruptcy proceedings. Plaintiff Darrel Edelman filed the suit on behalf of himself and a proposed class of "potentially thousands" of other Mallinckrodt investors who opted out of individual releases offered during Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Edelman claimed the defendants caused class members' stock to lose all value, in part by "refusing to aggressively litigate or vigorously defend opioid lawsuits."

April 14, 2023, 6:07 PM

