New Suit - Trademark

Akerman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of Phantom E-Moto. The complaint accuses former Phantom broker Windhorse Technologies and Alex Yiming Zhao of infringing the 'Phantomgogo' mark with their sale of self-balancing electric scooters. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01356, Phantom E-Moto Inc. v. Windhorse Technologies Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 9:06 PM

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract