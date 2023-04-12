Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson and Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Whole Foods Market over alleged disability-based employment discrimination to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Paul B. Lambremont on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated by Whole Foods after she requested disability accommodations following the below-knee amputation of one of her legs. The case is 3:23-cv-00281, Phan v. Whole Food Company, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Thuy T. Phan

defendants

Whole Food Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Carver Darden Koretzky Tessier Finn Blossman Areaux

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA