Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a lawsuit against the University & State Employees Credit Union and Robert Aguilera to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed by attorney John L. Pittman III on behalf of Tan Phan. The case is 3:23-cv-00075, Phan v. University & State Employees Credit Union et al.

January 16, 2023, 7:34 AM