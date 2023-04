Removed To Federal Court

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against glasses retailer Warby Parker Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Matern Law Group, claims that the defendant failed to provide rest breaks and overtime wages, as well as other labor law violations. The case is 5:23-cv-01884, Pham v. Warby Parker Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 19, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Pham

Plaintiffs

Matern Law Group, PC

defendants

Warby Parker Inc.

Warby Parker Retail, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches