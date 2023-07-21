Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against medical device company Paragon 28 Inc. to California Northern District Court. The complaint was brought by King & Siegel on behalf of an associate medical device sales representative who contends that her salary was cut after her employer was informed of her pregnancy and claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations after returning from maternity leave. The case is 3:23-cv-03616, Pham v. Paragon 28, Inc.

Health Care

July 21, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Venus Pham

defendants

Paragon 28, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination