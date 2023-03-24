New Suit - Class Action

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Klevatt & Associates filed an insurance class action Thursday in California Eastern District Court against Lincoln Benefit Life Co. and other defendants. The suit, filed on behalf of Lincoln Benefit policyholders, pursues claims that the company failed to provide customers with warnings about missed payments and then refused to pay out benefits on the grounds that the policies had lapsed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00561, Pham v. Lincoln Benefit Life Co.

March 24, 2023, 2:56 PM

Kim-Anh Pham

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

Lincoln Benefit Life Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute