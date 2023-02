Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Givenchy to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Fraigun Law Group on behalf of Yuyen Pham, who claims that she was terminated after complaining to the store manager about being subjected to a hostile work environment. The case is 8:23-cv-00278, Pham v. Givenchy Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 16, 2023, 5:49 AM