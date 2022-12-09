New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Equity Residential, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. The court action was brought by five law firms including Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01744, Pham et al v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 09, 2022, 7:03 PM