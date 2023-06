New Suit - Contract

Akerman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of recycling company PGM of Texas LLC. The suit seeks $579,000 from defendants Keith Faith Goodman Sr. and Great Glory Cores Inc. for allegedly failing to pay for contracted materials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00709, Pgm of Texas, LLC v. Great Glory Cores, Inc. et al.

