New Suit - Contract

Akerman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of recycling company PGM of Texas LLC. The suit seeks $687,000 from defendants Mickey Christo and Mickey's Core Buyers of America for allegedly failing to pay for contracted materials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00712, Pgm of Texas, LLC v. Christo et al.

Texas

June 21, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Pgm of Texas, LLC

Plaintiffs

Akerman

defendants

Mickey Christo

Mickey's Core Buyers Of America, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract