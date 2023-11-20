PG&E Shielded From Class Action Over 2019 Blackouts, Califor...

News From Law.com

Californians cannot sue for damages when a utility shuts off power in compliance with Public Utilities Commission guidelines to reduce the risk of starting a wildfire, the state Supreme Court held Monday. Answering a question posed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, California's high court said allowing a proposed $2.5 billion class action to proceed against Pacific Gas & Electric for cutting electricity to customers in 2019 would infringe upon state regulators' authority.

California

November 20, 2023, 4:40 PM

