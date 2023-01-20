New Suit - Trade Secrets

Godfrey & Kahn and Bressler, Amery & Ross filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court on behalf of PFS Investments, a Primerica company. The suit targets Timothy Thompson, a former PFS regional vice president, for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and soliciting PFS agents in service of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00050, PFS Investments Inc. v. Thompson, Timothy.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 8:20 PM