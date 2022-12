Who Got The Work

Lisa A. Houssiere of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for Medco Group Inc. d/b/a Snowden Medical Plaza in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Oct. 21 in Texas Western District Court by Kurz Law Group on behalf of Ryan Pflipsen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, is 5:22-cv-01147, Pflipsen v. Medco Group Inc.

Health Care

December 06, 2022, 8:03 AM