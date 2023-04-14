Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Day on Wednesday removed a data breach class action against Westinghouse Air Brake, a company that provides products and services to the rail industry, to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable and health information of current and former employees. The suit it backed by Turke & Strauss and Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky. The case is 2:23-cv-00609, Pfister v. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

April 14, 2023, 4:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Pfister

Plaintiffs

Turke & Strauss LLP

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, Pc

defendants

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract