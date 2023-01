New Suit - ERISA

CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Saturday in Ohio Southern District Court. The court action, which pertains to the failure to pay summary plan benefits, was brought by the Law Offices of Tony C. Merry on behalf of Molly A. Pfalzgraf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04565, Pfalzgraf v. CVS Health Corporation et al.