Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ciardi Ciardi & Astin on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Thor NJ Center of Excellence and related entities to Delaware District Court. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed by Potter Anderson & Corroon on behalf of PFA US Real Estate Medium. The case is 1:23-cv-00740, Pfa US Real Estate Medium P/S v. Thor NJ Center of Excellence Investment LLC et al.

Delaware

July 10, 2023, 10:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Pfa US Real Estate Medium P/S

Plaintiffs

Potter Anderson & Corroon

defendants

Thor NJ Center of Excellence GP LLC

Thor NJ Center of Excellence Investment LLC

Thor NJ Center of Excellence Promote LLC

defendant counsels

Ciardi Ciardi Astin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract