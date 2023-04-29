Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against Global Arena Holdings Inc. and subsidiary Global Election Services Inc. The suit pursues claims on behalf of Brett Pezzuto and Christian Pezzuto in connection with the defendants' alleged failure to pay sums owed pursuant to promissory notes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03591, Pezzuto et al v. Global Arena Holdings, Inc. et al.
New York
April 29, 2023, 1:53 PM