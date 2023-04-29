New Suit - Contract

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against Global Arena Holdings Inc. and subsidiary Global Election Services Inc. The suit pursues claims on behalf of Brett Pezzuto and Christian Pezzuto in connection with the defendants' alleged failure to pay sums owed pursuant to promissory notes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03591, Pezzuto et al v. Global Arena Holdings, Inc. et al.

New York

April 29, 2023, 1:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Brett Pezzuto

Christian Pezzuto

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Global Arena Holdings, Inc.

Global Election Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract