Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Desiree Jessica Jacquez and New Canvassing Experience Inc. to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Adam Rodrigues on behalf of Miranda Pewitt. The case is 3:22-cv-00972, Pewitt v. New Canvassing Experience, Inc. et al.

Tennessee

December 03, 2022, 11:35 AM