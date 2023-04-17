New Suit - Product Liability

Johnson & Johnson and subsidiaries were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The court action, filed by Wooden Bowers PLLC on behalf of Dwight A. Petty, centers on the defendants’ Attune knee replacement system. The suit alleges that a defect in the product causes it to loosen away from the recipient’s bone, causing pain and the need for additional surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00218, Petty v. DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 17, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Dwight A. Petty

Wooden Bowers PLLC

DePuy International Limited

DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc.

Depuy Synthes Sales, Inc.

Depuy Synthes, Inc.

DePuy, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson International, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Depuy Ireland Unlimited Company

Depuy Synthes Johnson & Johnson Ireland, Ltd.

Depuy Synthes Products, Inc.

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims