Johnson & Johnson and subsidiaries were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The court action, filed by Wooden Bowers PLLC on behalf of Dwight A. Petty, centers on the defendants’ Attune knee replacement system. The suit alleges that a defect in the product causes it to loosen away from the recipient’s bone, causing pain and the need for additional surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00218, Petty v. DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 17, 2023, 6:30 PM