Who Got The Work

William B. Wahlheim Jr. of Maynard, Cooper & Gale and T. Matthew Miller of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have entered appearances for Regions Bank, R.L. Zeigler Co. Inc. and other defendants, respectively, in a pending ERISA class action. The complaint, over the denial of pension fund benefits, was filed Jan. 12 in Alabama Northern District Court by the Martin Law Group and Montgomery Ponder LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gray M. Borden, is 7:23-cv-00047, Pettway et al v. R L Zeigler Co Inc et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2023, 4:50 AM