Who Got The Work

K&L Gates partners David A. Bateman, Jennifer Janeira Nagle and Robert W. Sparkes III have stepped in to represent Amazon.com in a class action pertaining to herbs and spices sold under the trade name '365 By Whole Foods Market.' The case, filed Aug. 10 in Washington Western District Court, alleges that Amazon fails to disclose to consumers that 365-brand herbs and spices contain traces of arsenic and other heavy metals. The class action is backed by Terrell Marshall Law Group; Bursor & Fisher; George Gesten McDonald; Calcaterra Pollack LLP; Mason LLP and Shub Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour, is 2:22-cv-01115, Pettis v. Amazon.com Inc et al.