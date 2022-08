New Suit - Class Action

Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market were slapped with a class action Wednesday in Washington Western District Court in relation to herbs and spices sold under the trade name '365 By Whole Foods Market.' The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and other plaintiff firms, alleges that the defendants' spices and herbs contain traces of arsenic and other heavy metals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01115, Pettis v. Amazon.com Inc et al.